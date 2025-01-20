Bigg Boss 18 Winner Twitter Reaction: 'Superstar' Karanveer Mehra's victory leaves netizens divided; 'Truth always wins'

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale ended on a high note, with host Salman Khan declaring Karanveer Mehra as the winner. The actor beat Vivian Dsena and lifted the trophy. He also took home Rs 50 lakh as the winning amount. Karan has scripted history, and his fans are over the moon. While his industry friends and fellow artists congratulated the 46-year-old, netizens also reacted to him claiming the trophy.

While many internet users feel elated by the actor's Bigg Boss 18 win, another section of netizens feel Vivian Dsena should have been crowned as the winner.

One of the X users wrote, "This win is for all those who are currently struggling to find that one big break in their lives... never lose hope, please. "Life mein mauka sabko milta hai." On that note, good night peeps."

Another user called Karanveer Mehra a 'superstar' and expressed delight over him posing with the trophy before the media. In the note, the X user also mentioned, "Karanveer is limelight; limelight is Karanveer."

Further, reacting to the actor's victory, a user praised Karan for his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18 win. The tweet read, "#KaranVeerMehra has won the two biggest and most difficult reality shows in television history. Today, it's not just a victory for @KaranVeerMehra but also a victory for the justice of @BiggBoss."

Expressing pride in the Pavitra Rishta actor, a user shared, "Dear Senior Mehra—Your son did it. You must be so proud of him from wherever you are watching."

Congratulating the Bigg Boss 18 winner, an X user stated how truth triumphs no matter what. In the note, the netizen called Karanveer 'honest and 'real.'

The note read, "Congratulations #KVMNation we did it & we won. Today, it has been proven that truth always wins. #KaranVeerMehra was the only one in #BB18 who was always real and honest. Many Many Congratulations to BB18 ULTIMATE WINNER KARAN."

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra made it to the top 2 after Rajat Dalal was evicted at the third spot. Besides them, the finalists were Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.

