Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 1: Avinash Mishra fears getting involved in legal issues after Chaahat Pandey’s mom’s accusations; Says he will call THIS contestant

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra didn't get along with each other since the beginning of the reality show. Today, the actress' mother entered the house and leveled several accusations against Mishra. Later, the actor who worked with Pandey in a serial before entering the house fears that he might face legal charges once he steps outside.

As soon as Chaahat Pandey's mother entered the house, she called out Avinash Mishra over his behavior with the actress. Avinash Mishra's comment that Chaahat Pandey wants to see her shirtless didn't sit well with her. She stated that Avinash's comments about Pandey hurt her family. As they come from a village, the people there talk and make fun of these things when someone comments on their character.

She continued saying that Kashish Kapoor gave Avinash a befitting reply when she called him 'womanizer'. The actress' mom said that Avinash is a womanizer and she has no shame in calling him that because he insulted her daughter on national television. Mishra apologized to her for hurting her sentiments and stated that it was not right for her to accuse him of being a 'womanizer'.

However, Chaahat Pandey's mother was angry because when Kashish and Avinash had an argument, Bigg Boss set up a court to address it. But she felt the actor's comment on Chaahat's character was not addressed. She said, "Koi nahi, bahar bhi court hain. Jantaa bhi dekh raha hain. (There's a court outside and people are watching)."

Later, Avinash narrated the entire incident to the other housemates. He also joked, "Bahar jake dekhunga court kachari mein faas gaye. (Once I step outside, I will find myself caught in legal troubles)." Then he added that he doesn't have any contacts or knows any lawyer and tells Karan Veer Mehra, "Tujhe call karunga mein. (I will call you)."

