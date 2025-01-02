Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 1: ‘Bhai bhai bolke Eisha ne Rajat ka bhi kaat diya’, Chaahat Pandey tells Kashish Kapoor; Here’s what happened

Bigg Boss 18 saw emotional reunion between the housemates and their family members today (January 1). However, before the family members entered, Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal got into an argument as the latter questioned her loyalty toward him. Later, Chaahat Pandey was seen narrating the incident to Kashish Kapoor.

It all started when Eisha Singh was sitting with Vivian Dsena in the garden area. She asks Rajat Dalal to close his eyes to check if Bigg Boss rings the alarm. Rajat doesn’t reply and as Eisha asks him if he is listening, he says, “Sun raha hu, par meine kandhe dena chhod diye hain (I’m listening, but I’ve stopped lending shoulders).”

The actress replies that she can take care of herself and she doesn’t need Rajat’s shoulder. Dalal says that if he wants to hit someone, he will do it directly and not use someone else. “Ghar ke sabse bade jhootein aake mereko bolte hain ‘tum jhoote’. Mein kisike dum pe nahi hu ghar pe (The biggest liar in the house tells me that I am lying. I am not relying on anyone in this game)," adds Rajat.

The Bigg Boss 18 contestant continues saying that many people talk about forming relationships, but they cannot take accountability for it. Eisha replies those who want are genuine will carry the relationship outside the house as well. “Jo log bolte hain na ki jo rishta hain wo bahar bhi nibhaya jaa sakte hain, wo bohot bade farzi hain (Those who say that they will carry the relationship outside are fake),” adds Dalal.

As the social media influencer says that Eisha forms her perceptions on videos shown to her, she hits back saying she always considered Rajat her brother even when others tried to turn her against him. “Bhaad mein jao sab, Avinash, Rajat, Vivian, koi nahi chahiye mujhe (Go to hell, Avinash, Rajat, Vivian, I don’t need anybody),” stated Singh.

Later, Chaahat Pandey was heard telling Kashish Kapoor, “Bhai bhai bolke Eisha ne Rajat ka bhi kaat diya (Eisha stabbed Rajat despite calling him brother).” The Splitsvilla fame expressed surprise that Rajat and Eisha never sat together even for 110 minutes inside the house.

