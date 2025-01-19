Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 18: ‘Eisha ne shuru mein bol diya tha wo engaged hain’, Shilpa Shinde’s comment makes Eisha Singh react
In tonight's (January 18) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shinde makes an explosive statement about Eisha Sigh's personal life.
Things got heated up inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as a few ex-contestants and celebrities entered the house to show their support for their favorite contestants. They were grilled by the media for supporting the respective contestants. Shilpa Shinde who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11 was supporting Karan Veer Mehra. During the media round, she made a statement about Eisha Singh that caught everyone’s attention.
Renowned producer Sandiip Sikcand, who was in Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s support stated that Eisha Singh made derogatory remarks about Karan. He mentioned the incident when the actress twisted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner’s words and Avinash Mishra or Vivian Dsena didn’t bother to question her.
Ved Raj, the producer supporting Avinash, stated that the actor was clear from the beginning that he was supporting Eisha. This is when Shilpa Shinde intervened and stated, “Achhi lagne ki baat alag hain. Eisha ne bohot shuru mein hi bol diya tha ki wo engaged hain. (Liking someone is different, Eisha had mentioned in the beginning only that she is engaged).”
Shinde’s statement sparked tension as Eisha’s brother remarked that he, being a family member has no clue about it, while outsiders know things so well. Eisha Singh, who was inside the house reacted and said, “What nonsense! It was a joke!”
In the same episode, during the roast, Karan Veer Mehra teased Eisha and Aviansh hinting that the actress would choose Shalin over him. “Avinash, tu hain villain, Eisha ko pasand hain shalin insaan,” were Mehra’s exact words.
For the unversed, Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot’s dating rumors have been going around for some time. Even on one Weekend Ka Vaar, the Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan brought it up and the actress said that they are good friends. Karan also mentioned that during the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shalin was always busy on video calls with a girl named Eisha.
