Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 18: Vivian Dsena gets angry at Karan Veer Mehra’s roast, ‘Tereko apni bachhi pehchani…’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is only a day away. To stir things up on the last night of the contestants inside the house, Bigg Boss held a roast segment where contestants, divided into two teams had to roast each other. During this segment, Karan Veer Mehra made a remark about Vivian Dsena's daughter, which the latter stated was 'too personal' and got angry at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner.

Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal were in one team and Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Vivian Dsena were in another. Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri were the judges of the roast segment. During Karan's turn to roast Vivian, he remarked that although the latter says that everyone knows him, funnily, his own daughter failed to recognize him inside the house. He said, "Bachha bachha tujhe janta hain, aur tereko apni bachhi pehchani nahi."

However, this didn't sit well with Vivian. Nobody laughed as the actor made this statement and as he moved on to the next part, the Madhubala actor responded, "Ye personal tha. Meine mazak kiya there sath. (This was personal. What I did was only fun)." Mehra immediately apologized to Dsena, but the latter ignored it.

After the segment was over, Vivian threw his bottle on the table and rushed to the washroom to be alone. On his way, he also told Karan that his daughter was only 2 years old.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh called Karan 'bekar insan' and stated that he crossed his limits. Aviansh also stated, "Iska asli rup dikhta nahi bahar? Ye dikhata nahii ya cutt kar data hain? Sala kis type ka aadmi hain… (No one sees his real face outside? Is this not shown? What type of man he is...)."

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19, 9:30 PM, on COlors TV and JioCinema.

