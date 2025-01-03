Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 2: Did Chaahat Pandey’s mom claim BB is biased toward Eisha Singh? Find out what she said
In tonight's (January 2) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey's mother made several explosive statements about Eisha Singh.
Bigg Boss 18 house recently welcomed the family members of the contestants inside the house. While all the contestants' family members shared advice with the participants, it was Chaahat Pandey's mother who garnered attention with her attitude toward Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal in tonight's (January 2) episode. She also commented about Eisha Singh.
Chaahat Pandey, her mother, and Kashish Kapoor were sitting together in the garden area when the Splitsvilla fame asked the actress if Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra enjoyed the limelight during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Chaahat replied that they enjoy attention because of their bond.
"Eisha aur Avinash couple type hain na, toh unko wayse bhi attention mil jata hain yaar. Husband wife jayesa ho gaya na unka, (Eisha and Avinash are like couple, so they anyway get attention. They are like husband and wife)." shared Pandey.
Chaahat's mother added her opinion of how the outside world perceives Eisha Singh's strategy. She shared, "Eisha ka public support kuch nahi hai, agar Bigg Boss support na kare toh ek hafta na teeke wo. (Eisha has got no public support, if Bigg Boss didn't support her, she wouldn't last a week)."
Kashish Kapoor nodded her head as she said, "Par wahi na Bigg Boss support hain. (That's the thing. She has Bigg Boss's support)."
In the same episode, Chaahat and Eisha's mothers also got into a banter as the former's mother stated that netizens linked Singh with Shalin Bhanot. Eisha's mother replied that since she is also a mother of a daughter, she should not make any ugly remarks about others' daughters as it might hit her back at any time. She also made it clear that the rumors do not affect her.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra, says ‘you want him to go'