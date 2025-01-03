Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 2: ‘Ek video hain jisme Avinash leta hain palang pe aur Eisha uske upar…;’ Which clip is Chaahat Pandey’s mom talking about?
In tonight's (January 2) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey's mother made a shocking revelation about Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra as she talked about a viral clip.
In Bigg Boss 18, Chaahat Pandey's mother caused a lot of stir as soon as she entered the house. After leveling accusations against Avinash Mishra, she went to school Rajat Dalal about his attitude toward her daughter. Now, in tonight's (January 2) episode, she talked about a viral video featuring Avinash and Eisha Singh.
Chaahat Pandey's mother shared how Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik made mean comments about Chaahat Pandey when she was resting her head on Arfeen Khan's shoulder. While sitting in the garden area, she shared with Chaahat and Kashish Kapoor, "Ek video hain jisme Avinash leta hain palang pe aur Eisha uske upar gir rahi hain aur kaat rahi hain yaha pe (points at her neck), gale ko kaat rahi hain. (There's a video where Avinash is seen lying on the bed and Eisha lies on him and bites him here.)"
Before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, the actress' mom spoke to us about Eisha creating a fake love angle with Avinash for the sake of the show. Chaahat's mom stated, "Bigg Boss mai aksar kaha jaata hai ki love angle banaoge toh lamba chaloge toh love angle unhone banaya hai voh bhi unka fake lag rha hai. Jab 200 camera ke bich mai ek ladki ka character aisa bahar nikal ke aa raha hai national television pe toh ye without camera kaisi hogi."
(In Bigg Boss, it is often said that if a love angle is made, then you go ahead in the game. So Eisha has made a fake love angle. There are almost 200 cameras and if a girl has a character like this on national television, then how will she be without a camera?)
While inside the house, Pandey's mother asked her not to talk to Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. She also stated that the actress will never work with Mishra even if she was offered lakhs of money.
