Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 3: Rajat Dalal’s mother confronts Karan Veer Mehra over his harsh statement ‘Tera maa baap…’

Contestants have often brought up Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal's dark past on the show during arguments. But it didn't sit well with her mother, who entered the house tonight (January 3). She confronted Karan Veer Mehra for bringing up Rajat's legal issues and controversial past in the show. She also mentioned a particular comment that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner made, which she didn't like.

Rajat Dalal teared up seeing his mother after so long. His mother talked to everyone and requested that Vivian Dsena make coffee for her. After interacting with everyone, the fitness influencer's mother sat alone with Karan Veer Mehra. While Rajat initially hesitated, he later went away warning her mother not to reveal too much about him. As he left, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner folded his hands and apologized to Dalal's mother for being mean toward her son at times.

Dalal's mother stated that it's a game and things like that happen as everyone is trying to give their best to the game. But she addressed that she didn't like Karan bringing up Rajat's controversial past during arguments inside the house. According to her, those are outside issues that should not affect Rajat's game inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. "Apne ek baat kahe the tera maa baap sharminda hain tujhse, ye bilkul bhi sach nahi hain, (You had said one thing, your parents are ashamed of you, this is not true)," added Rajat's mother.

Karan accepted his mistakes and apologized. He also added that like a big brother to Rajat, he would advise Rajat's mom that she should be a little harsh at times. He gives his own example and says that his mother stopped talking to him at a certain point and that is when he realized he was on the wrong path.

