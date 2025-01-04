Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 3: Why did Eisha Singh tell Avinash Mishra, ‘Tum apne trophy ka dhyan rakho?’
In tonight's (January 3) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra got into a cute banter as the latter joked about helping Karan Veer Mehra win the trophy.
Bigg Boss 18 contestants Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh often make headlines owing to their bond and cute banter. Although they state they are good friends, viewers are sure they are more than good friends. Now, in tonight's (January 3) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha gave a sassy reply to Mishra as the latter joked about helping Karan Veer Mehra win the season's trophy.
It all began with Chum Darang's mother's entrance inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. As soon as she entered, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun started teasing Karan Veer Mehra. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner sat across the table, feeling a little awkward. Shilpa Shirodkar was preparing lunch when Avinash Mishra joked, "Khana banao ya na banao, aaj mein kundli banaunga. (Whether you prepare food or not, I will make the horoscope today)."
Then Avinash told Shirodkar that he is from 'ladke wale (groom's side)' and is helping Karan and Chum get together. "Bigg Boss mein ek bada trophy mein usko dilake rahunga, as a friend, help kar raha hu mein uske (I will let him have a big trophy in Bigg Boss, as a friend, I am helping him)," added the actor.
To this, Eisha Singh smiled and replied, "Tum aapni trophy ka dhyan rakho, aao (You focus on your trophy)." Avinash states that he is talking about something else and stands behind Eisha.
Taking this opportunity, Bigg Boss also teams up with Avinash and teases Karan. They say Karan is behaving differently today and acting innocent. Shilpa Shirodkar says that he is like a schoolboy sitting for a parent-teacher meeting.
Later, Karan Veer Mehra's sister Kamsin also entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. She advised Karan that he is playing well and continue to be focusing on his game for the remaining days.
