Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 4: Did Chum Darang’s mother like Karan Veer Mehra? Here’s what actress says

It was family week on Bigg Boss 18 and Chum Darang's mother came to visit her. As soon as she entered, the contestants, particularly Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun, and Shilpa Shirodkar teased Karan Veer Mehra over their bonding. The question on everyone's mind since Chum's mother entered was if she would like the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. Tonight (January 4), Chum answered Karan.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang share the same bed. At night, Karan Veer Mehra told Chum Darang that he found her mother nice. To this, Chhum replied that her mother is nice, but she is also a bit 'dangerous'. Then the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner asked her if her mother liked him. Avoiding to give a direct answer, Chum replied that he should ask this to her mother only.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner shared that Chum's mother told him that she likes him. The actress laughed it off. As Karan asked her if her mother told her anything about him and if she liked him, Chum said, "No." This was not the answer Karan wanted to hear and he asked her the reason. however, Darang didn't reply to anything.

For the unversed, although everyone is talking about Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra's bond inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, and the actor has confessed to liking her, Chum said the situation is 'complicated'. She stated that she has been with a guy for a long time and after going out of the house, she might go back to him.

On the other hand, Karan has been married twice, but both his marriages ended in divorce. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Devika, for nine years after they wed in 2009. The two eventually went their separate ways in 2018. In 2021, Karan Veer married actress Nidhi Seth, but differences arose, leading them to part ways in 2023.

