Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 4: What made Rajat Dalal say ‘Mann karta hain kabhi kabaar galat raste pe nikal jau’?

Rajat Dalal, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant who is known for his aggressive nature inside the house surprised everyone, including the housemates with his soft side. The contestant's mother entered the house and called him 'Gullu' in front of everyone, revealing his nickname. Later, he also broke down and vented out to his mother about the contestants giving him a hard time.

In tonight's (January 4) episode, Rajat Dalal broke down lying on his mother's lap. The social media influencer cried as he shared that he kept on explaining his actions to the housemates, but they kept on reminding him about his controversies. In his words, "Salon saal sabit karte reh gaya, nahi kara nahi kara. Mann karta hain kabhi kabaar galat raste pe nikal jau, phir aaplog ka chehra dikhte hain, agar family nahi hota toh sachhi mein idhar nahi hota."

(Kept on proving for years that I hadn't done it. Sometimes I feel like going down the wrong path, then I remember your faces, if my family was not here, then I wouldn't have been here)

He also added that his sister's children will question him about his past deeds as they grow up. His mother comforted him by saying that they would understand the situation.

On the other hand, in yesterday's episode, Dalal's mother confronted Karan Veer Mehra over his harsh statement toward Dalal. She addressed that she didn't like Karan bringing up Rajat's controversial past during arguments inside the house. According to her, those are outside issues that should not affect Rajat's game inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. "Apne ek baat kahe the tera maa baap sharminda hain tujhse, ye bilkul bhi sach nahi hain, (You had said one thing, your parents are ashamed of you, this is not true)," said Rajat's mother.

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan also teased Dalal saying that he finally showed his soft side to the viewers.

