Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 6: Avinash Mishra hits back at Kamya Panjabi; explains his game plan related to Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

Viewers of Bigg Boss 18 are counting the days to the Grand Finale as only 15 days are left. With only a few weeks left, everyone, including the viewers and housemates, think that one contestant has still not delivered his best and is none other than Vivian Dsena. The actor's friend Kamya Panjabi entered the house over the Weekend Ka Vaar and tried to give the Madhubala actor a reality check. After this, Avinash Mishra took a dig at her.

Vivian Dsena has confronted Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh over their loyalty and bond toward him after his wife Nouran Aly and, most recently, Kamya Panjabi's comment. The latter stated, "Vivian couldn't make one relationship inside the house where he is the priority." Now, in tonight's episode, Avinash Mishra gives her a response.

"When Kamya ji said that Vivian is not anyone's priority. Now, let me explain how Avinash plays his game. These two (Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena) are with me. Sometimes, we put her (Eisha) above everyone else. There's another person who keeps her above everyone else," states Mishra. Eisha Singh quickly replies, "Rajat."

Mishra continues explaining that this is why he never got on bad terms with the fitness social media influencer. Since Rajat Dalal prioritizes Eisha and considers her as his sister, Avinash shares that he never pokes him. "That is Avinash's game plan; if the situation ever arises, I will choose him, and automatically, she will be saved, too. Thank you, Kamya ji. Both are my priority," concludes the actor.

Hearing this, the Madhubala actor laughs, and Eisha and Avinash give him a hug. Later in the same episode, the housemates Shilpa Shetty, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun also question Vivian over his equation with Mishra. They warn him that the latter is using him to stay ahead in the game.

