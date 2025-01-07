Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Jan 6: What made Karan Veer Mehra say ‘Ye uska karma hai’ about Vivian Dsena?

The current topic of discussion inside the Bigg Boss 18 house is Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena's bonding. After Vivian Dsena's friend Kamya Panjabi and his wife Nouran Aly entered the house to give the Madhubala actor a reality check, there has been confusion in the actor's game plan. Although he confronted Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, the housemates think he is still walking on the wrong path.

In tonight's (January 6) episode, Vivian Dsena confronted Avinash Mishra who explained his game strategy. The latter explained that both Eisha Singh and Vivian are his priority. If the situation arises, he will take the Madhubala actor's side, knowing that Rajat Dalal will save Eisha. Later, Shilpa Shirodkar was also seen sitting with Dsena to talk about their conflicts.

Things took a turn when Chum Darang interrupted to ask Dsena about his comments to Mishra. Shrutika Arjun also interfered and all of them tried to explain that Avinash was not Vivian's friend, he was only using him to stay ahead in the game. A heated argument followed and Eisha Singh also intervened. She stated that the housemates wanted Avinash and Vivian to fight.

Later, both the groups sat separately to discuss this. While Eisha, Avinash and Vivian stated that the housemates want them to fight because they are stronger together and are a threat to others. Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang sat together. Shilpa stated that for the remaining days, she won't try to solve any conflicts with Dsena and won't even talk to him.

Shrutika expressed that she felt bad for Vivian Dsena. However, Karan remarked, "Ye uska karma hain. He did it like this. He didn't stand for them." He told this in the context that Avinash did the right thing nominating him, one move that led to all discussions and debates inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

