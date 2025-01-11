Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 10: Karan Veer Mehra says 'Aukat dekh rha hu bande ki'; is he talking about Vivian Dsena? Find out

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 10: As the show edges towards its finale, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena's friendship is suffering through a rough patch. In the Ticket to Finale task, Vivian unintentionally hurts Chum Darang, later apologizes to her, and even sacrifices his spot in the finale. This step left Eisha and Avinash upset, and they were seen not talking to him. In tonight's episode of the show, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash had a huge argument on the same topic.

The conversation started when Karan Veer Mehra indirectly asked Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh why they weren't talking to Vivian Dsena. Eisha and Avinash called out Karan Veer for interfering in their matter and told him that they would sort out their differences with Vivian whenever they feel like it.

Karan Veer taunted Avinash for getting sidelined, and Avinash argued with him about passing his judgment. When Avinash walked away, Vivian asked Karan Veer not to comment.

However, Karan Veer Mehra said, "Mai aukat dekh rha hu bande ki (I'm seeing his standards)." Later, Karan Veer asked Avinash whether he would have played the game the same way he did if his sister was a participant. Avinash reminded Karan Veer how Vivian warned Chum to play carefully. Karan Veer accused Avinash of instigating Vivian to play the game aggressively in order to win.

Avinash Mishra stated that if his sister had been a participant, he would have warned her not to use such a strategy. Shrutika and Karan Veer mentioned how Vivian later understood what happened and apologized to Chum. Karan Veer stated how Vivian is a 'gentleman,' but Avinash is a 'boy.'

Karan Veer stated that Vivian is now above him, as he had apologized to Chum Darang. Later, Avinash reminded Karan Veer how he was getting violent during the task and confronted him for losing control. Karan Veer explained how it is a mind game, and he has no control over his mind. Avinash taunted Karan Veer that he is controlling the game.

Apart from this incident, it was also seen how Vivian constantly checked on Chum's well-being and asked her to take medicines. Avinash and Eisha also expressed their points of view while talking to Vivian; however, it didn't go down well.

