Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 10: Shilpa Shirodkar reveals she would not like to be in touch with THIS contestant after the show

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 10: In tonight's episode, one contestant from the nominated contestants had to bid adieu to the show. Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal were nominated this week. Bigg Boss had invited the audience to vote for the contestant whom they want to see out of the house. After this task, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen revealing her least favorite contestant while talking to Chum Darang and even mentioned that she would not be in touch with him.

During the task, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal came forward to appeal to audiences to vote for them. Rajat Dalal expressed how he always wanted to be a politician and has started his journey in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

He said, "Kuch chize jeevan mai aisi hui hai ki raat mei neend aati nahi. Aap sabne bohot galiya di hai. Asal mei agar piche pata ho ki naam bohot kharab hua tha (Something happened in life due to which I can't sleep at nigh. You all cursed me. If you know my past, my reputation was tarnished)."

Rajat Dalal explained how it was difficult for him to survive in the house with so many people and stated how he has been alone since the start and that is the reason he decided to play the individual game in the show. Rajat shared how he never ruled on someone.

He emphasised how he was very low but when he arose he arose differently and he has experienced this in the Bigg Boss house.

Rajat revealed, "Jeevan bohot niche jaa chuka tha (My life had gone in vain)" and shared how he hopes that everything will be fine as he has not gotten an opportunity to be in Bigg Boss.

After receiving less votes, Shrutika Arjun was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house. Later, Chum was seen talking about the top 5 contestants and Shilpa Shirodkar said that she hopes Rajat Dalal is not in the top 5. Chum complained about Rajat and mentioned how he lies and is fake.

While Chum Darang talks about Rajat's bad behavior, Shilpa reveals how Rajat had contacted Digvijay Rathee before entering the show and had requested his fans' support.

Shilpa Shirodkar stated, "He is very fake. I think after the show ends, Rajat will be the only person I would not like to be in touch with." She said how she wants Rajat to be far from her even if he wins the show.

