Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 11: Did Salman Khan introduce Chaahat Pandey's rumored boyfriend Manas Shah to the contestants?

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 11: Tonight's weekend ka vaar episode was last weekend ka vaar as the show will conclude on December 19. In tonight's episode, Salman Khan confronted Chaahat Pandey as her mother challenged to channel to find her boyfriend and had stated that if the channel successfully finds her boyfriend then she will pay Rs 21 lakhs to the makers. As this statement went viral, Salman Khan decided to reveal Chaahat's boyfriend to the contestants.

As the episode began, Salman Khan asked Chaahat Pandey why her mother quoted only Rs 21 lakhs and not Rs 3 crore. He pulled her leg and reminded her how someone tossed her into the swimming and hinted it was a 'bhala manas (Pure Manas)'. Salman quipped that Rs 21 lakhs is now gone in vain.

Chaahat Pandey hesitantly asked Salman to not tease her, however, in return, the host advised her to not try to hide anything. Salman then said that he would introduce her and everyone to someone. Salman then called a crew member and teased Chaahat. He then looked below the stage and asked 'Manas' to join him. Chaahat and everyone burst out laughing as it was not her rumored boyfriend Manas Shah.

Salman teased Chaahat for blushing. The actress clarified that Manas Shah is her friend but the host then informed Chaahat that people have found her old videos. He playfully taunted Chaahat that her mother might lose the challenge.

Advertisement

Apart from this interaction, Salman Khan also schooled Karan Veer Mehra for not playing for himself, slammed Chum Darang for targeting Vivian Dsena, questioned Vivian's reaction after the Ticket to finale task and a lot of other unmissable moments happened.

Also, Azaad star cast Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn appeared on the show as special guests. Raveena Tandon also joined them and her interaction with Salman Khan was worth watching.

Stay tuned for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chaahat Pandey's rumored boyfriend Manas Shah reveals TRUTH about their viral PIC and dance video