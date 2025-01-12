Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 11: Raveena Tandon recalls Salman Khan's comment on her weight; see his rare PIC with little Rasha Thadani

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 11: In tonight's episode of the show, Salman Khan welcomed special guests on the show. Azaad cast, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn had appeared on Bigg Boss 18 to promote their film. Raveena Tandon had also made a special visit in tonight's episode to surprise daughter Rasha. While interacting with Salman, Raveena revealed a fun comment Salman made about her weight.

It happened when Raveena Tandon graced the stage of the show and after meeting Salman, the host informed her that the show's team have some old pictures of their initial days. After the first picture was shown, Raveena was extremely surprised. In the photo, which was from a photoshoot, Salman was carrying Raveena on his back. It left Raveena astonished and the actress revealed what Salman told her about her weight.

Raveena revealed that Salman asked her, "Tumhara vajan kitna hai? (How much is your weight)." This left Rasha and Aaman Devgn in splits. The actress further disclosed, "I was really fat at that time." Another picture of Raveena and Salman dancing together was displayed. Sharing an anecdote about this picture, Raveena said, "The show was in South Africa."

The actress recalled how Salman Khan used to fall asleep as soon as the flight took off. Raveena said, "At that time, there was no Instagram otherwise I would have taken snapshots and put it all over Instagram."

Another picture where Salman Khan is posing with little Rasha Thadani was displayed. This picture left everyone in awe and Raveena revealed that Rasha was 3 years old when the photo was clicked.

Take a look at Salman Khan's PIC with little Rasha Thadani here-

Apart from this several discussions happened on season's last Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan schooled many contestants including Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and more. Rasha and Aaman also interacted with Bigg Boss 18 contestants and even played a task with them.

