Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 7: Eisha Singh sees THIS contestant on stage with her on Grand Finale; it’s not Avinash Mishra or Vivian Dsena
In tonight's (Jan 7) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh shares that she sees Karan Veer Mehra on stage with her in the Grand Finale.
Bigg Boss 18 viewers, as well as the contestants, are counting the days to the Grand Finale. This week is a turning point for the contestants as they will participate in the Ticket To Finale task. In tonight's (January 7) episode, Eisha Singh names the contestant she sees herself standing with on the stage of the Grand Finale.
During this week's nomination task, the first group to participate was Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Eisha Singh. The other Bigg Boss 18 contestants had to distract them from keeping a record of the time. Karan Veer Mehra called Eisha Singh to interact with her and distract her; he kept asking questions. One question was, "Stage pe kisko dekhte ho apne sath? (Whom do you see on stage with you?)"
Eisha Singh replied, "Tum (You)." The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner gets excited and says she doesn't see Vivian Dsena or Avinash Mishra but rather him on the stage.
During the same task, Mehra asked Dsena to clarify their equation. He asked, "Tu dost hain ya dusman? Aaj taak samajh mein nahi aaya. (Are you a friend or an enemy? I couldn't figure out to date.)" The Madhubala actor replies, "Mujhe tereko clarity nahi dena hain (I don't want to give you clarity)."
Mehra questions if he is distracted due to the task or seriously doesn't want to discuss it. Vivian replies that he doesn't want to talk about it ever.
Regarding the task's outcome, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chum Darang didn't have to participate as a group, as the second group—Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, and Rajat Dalal—was nominated for this week for breaking the rules of the task.
