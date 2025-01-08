Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 7: Karan Veer Mehra says THESE YouTubers are rooting for Rajat Dalal

Karan Veer Mehra never minces his words when it comes to colliding with his opponents. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant who never got along with Rajat Dalal taunted him in tonight's (January 7) episode that triggered the latter. While explaining himself, Karan also shared that the fitness social media influencer has the support of other influencers from his community and took two popular names, can you guess?

Karan Veer Mehra said that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Carry Minati must be rooting for Rajat Dalal to lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. He also added that these YouTubers must be encouraging their fans to vote for Rajat. The conversation began when Karan joked that Rajat always tries to find a loophole in everything. Then he asked him if he must have formed a game strategy before entering the house.

Karan kept pestering Rajat asking his strategy. The latter replied that he didn't like Karan's comments. "Tab se loophole, loophole, uske liye bhi budhhi chahiye hoti," stated Dalal. karan replied, "Wahi toh, dono cheez hi hain tere paas." The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner explained that Rajat should own it instead of escaping from it. "Haan hain toh hain," he added. Avinash Mishra supported him.

Karan added that if someone asks Rajat Dalal about how many cars he owns, he replies that he doesn't own any vehicles, and that's his humbleness. This made the social media influencer smile.

Advertisement

Giving this example, Karan said, "Bhai sun, tere dost hain na internet wale, tu unke liye kar rahe hain ye sab cheezein. Wo Carry Minati, no. 1 YouTuber hain, sorry bolne aaya isko, vote nahhi m,angega iske lye? Wo Elvish, jeet ke gaya char haafte meiin, PR machine nahi chalayega iske liye? What's wrong in owing it?" Rajat stated he doesn't know what's going on in the outside world.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 7: Eisha Singh sees THIS contestant on stage with her on Grand Finale; it’s not Avinash Mishra or Vivian Dsena