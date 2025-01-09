Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 8: Did Chaahat Pandey colorshame Rajat Dalal?

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 8: Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw contestants competing against each other to secure their spot in the Ticket to Finale task. Due to Karan Veer Mehra's support, Chum Darang wons the task along with Vivian Dsena. Next day, when Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena and others were discussing the Ticket to Finale task, Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal got into a fun banter.

Karan Veer Mehra questioned Avinash Mishra for playing his solo game and not showing support for his friends. While they were having this discussion. Shrutika Arjun taunted Avinash for playing solo and when Karan Veer asked Shrutika to not interrupt, they got into an argument. Vivian Dsena also explained to Shilpa Shirodkar that Chum is moving ahead in the game because of Karan Veer and confronted them for accusing them while they support Eisha.

Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal were observing the conversation from the distance while they were sitting on the horse made in the garden area. Rajat first praised Chaahat's beauty and told her that she looked very beautiful. He then advised her that she would get tanned if she sat outside in the sun and pointing towards himself he said that she would be tanned.

Chaahat quipped that her skin color would become like Rajat. Rajat Dalal, who looked annoyed said, "Tum color ke upar bolte ho. Dekh rahi hai Bharat ki janta (You comment on my color. People are watching)." Rajat warned Chaahat, "This can backfire you, Chaahat Pandey, in a very very negative way." Rajat then asked Chaahat to go away from him.

Apart from this, Rajat Dalal was appointed the monitor of the task twice. In Ticket to finale task, Chum Darang and Vivian emerged as winners. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena will compete in the Time God task to secure a spot in the finale. Meanwhile, the nominated contestants of this week are - Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey.

