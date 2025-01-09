Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 8: Why did Eisha Singh tell Avinash Mishra 'The show was not important to me'?

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 8: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants competed in the Ticket to Finale task. Rajat Dalal monitored this task. After the task was over, Eisha got teary-eyed as she expressed her disappointment in herself. While Avinash Mishra consoled her, Eisha admitted that she had not considered Bigg Boss important when she entered the show but clarified how everything is now important to her.

In the task, the six contestants - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar were instructed to run to collect a giant egg. The first one to submit the egg to Rajat will win the round.

Rajat Dalal then will them eggs and the contestant can either write their name on the eggs or the person's name whom they want to see in the finale. As Karan Veer wrote Chum's name and Vivian won the rounds, Vivian and Chum entered the Ticket to finale race.

Avinash Mishra chose himself during the task and similarly, Vivian also chose himself. Karan Veer then teased Eisha as Vivian and Avinash didn't write her name on the eggs. Later, Eisha tried to explain to Avinash and Vivian how if Vivian had written her name in the last round, there would be a tie, and there were possibilities that there could be three contenders. Avinash later told Vivian how he doesn't want anyone.

Eisha, who looked upset, walked away while she was sitting with Avinash. Later, Rajat and Karan Veer discussed how Eisha was expecting Avinash to play from her side as Karan Veer did for Chum Darang, but Avinash chose himself. Vivian and Avinash discussed how Chum Darang received everything on a platter and mentioned that she doesn't have "dignity." Avinash said how he doesn't want Eisha to win like that.

As Eisha Singh was upset, Avinash asked her why she was upset. Eisha described how Rajat was the monitor of the task, and he would have favored her. She mentioned how she regrets that she is not on the Ticket to Finale board where Vivian and Chum's photos were placed. Eisha expressed that she is happy for Vivian but elaborated how it is a finale week and not a Time God so she is upset that she lost.

Eisha added, "The show was not important to me when I entered, but now it is. Everything affects me." She further told Avinash, "If I'm feeling low and if I'm thinking something, I will share it with you. I know you say, 'Don't go in the negative zone,' but I sometimes go in that zone." Avinash assured Eisha that he always believed that they all of them were strong and didn't need to support each other.

