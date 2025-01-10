Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 9: Vivian Dsena takes SHOCKING decision after securing spot in finale; BB makes unexpected announcement

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 9: The Ticket to Finale task led to huge arguments among the contestants. Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena were competing in the task while the other contestants were supporting them. During the task, Chum held the stretcher tightly, due to which she was physically hurt. When Vivian tried to remove the silver bricks from the stretcher, Chum got bruises. After the task was over, Vivian was declared the winner, and he secured his spot in the show's finale.

After Vivian Dsena was declared the finalist, he seemed disappointed and requested Bigg Boss call him into the confession room. Seeing his behavior, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were upset as they both supported him in the final task. Vivian was upset as Chum was hurt during the task, and he asked her several times to have a conversation with him. Avinash and Eisha tried to convince Vivian not to feel guilty; however, he was upset.

Later, Vivian even had a discussion with Shilpa where he mentioned that he did the task with full power as he considers Chum Darang very strong. Shilpa told Vivian that she would convince Chum to talk to him. After seeing Vivian's behavior, Bigg Boss asked Vivian whether he wanted to sacrifice his Time God title for other contestants.

Vivian mentioned how he would first have a conversation with Chum. However, Bigg Boss firmly asked whether he wanted to give away his finale spot. Vivian then said he wanted to give his Time God title to Chum. Eisha Singh was shocked and requested Vivian not to sacrifice his Time God title. Avinash got frustrated seeing Eisha request Vivian.

Chum refused to accept the title of Time God and didn't accept her spot in the finale of Bigg Boss 18. Chum mentioned how she doesn't think that it is fair for her to directly enter the finale. She asked Bigg Boss to give the title to Vivian. Bigg Boss then made an unexpected announcement as he got angry with Vivian and Chum for not accepting the spot in the finale.

Bigg Boss announced that since no one wants to enter the finale spot, the Ticket to Finale task is not valid. Bigg Boss announced that everyone's effort has now gone in vain as no one is a finalist. As Bigg Boss 18 edges closer to its finale, the show is seen with unexpected twists and turns.

