Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 9: Why did Avinash Mishra say 'Vivian Dsena doesn't deserve to be in finale'?

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 9: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the contestants competed in the Ticket to Finale task. During this, the audience witnessed several disagreements, arguments, and aggressive gameplay from the contestants. In the Ticket to Finale task, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh supported Vivian Dsena throughout. However, Chum Darang was hurt physically during the task. This upset Vivian, leaving Eisha and Avinash disappointed.

During the Ticket to Finale task, Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena were asked to hold the stretcher tightly. The contestants who supported Chum were asked to put silver bricks on the stretcher, and those who supported Vivian were asked to put golden bricks on the stretcher. Rajat Dalal monitored this task. As Chum held the stretcher tightly, she was physically hurt when Vivian tried to remove the silver bricks.

At the end of the task, Vivian was declared the winner of the Ticket to Finale task. This means Vivian became the Time God of the task and also emerged as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 18. However, Vivian was upset after the task because Chum was hurt during it. He refused to speak to anyone after he was declared the winner. Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh expressed their disappointment, as Vivian was not enjoying his victory.

Avinash Mishra expressed his frustration and mentioned that Vivian was not supportive. Eisha said how she feels like a fool as Vivian is not happy. Eisha tells Avinash that Vivian did not do anything wrong. Meanwhile, sitting alone, Vivian requests Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room.

Eisha then goes to Vivian and pleads to him not to feel bad about his victory as it is a final task. She mentioned how she feels 'pathetic'. Eisha confesses that she won't talk to Vivian if he apologizes. Avinash informs Vivian Dsena that Chum was on her period but still, she was playing it strongly. Vivian was surprised to hear this and mentioned that he was not aware of this.

Later, while talking to Eisha Singh, Avinash said, "I don't feel like he deserves to be in the finale right now the way he is behaving." Eisha states how everyone was trying to set a narrative and Vivian is proving them right. Vivian also requested Chum to have a conversation with him, but the latter refused, saying that he had hurt her in the task.

