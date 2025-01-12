Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik reveals why she missed Eisha Singh's mom's messages and calls; says 'It must have...'

During the family week, Eisha Singh's mom, Rekha Singh, entered the house and reunited with her daughter. She gave her some valuable feedback and advised her about playing the game strongly. While Eisha's mother was happy with the actress' bond with Avinash Mishra, she seemed disappointed in Alice Kaushik. She mentioned that the Pandya Store fame did not pick up her calls after being evicted. In a recent interview, Alice explained why she missed Eisha's mom's messages.

Talking to India Forums, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress said that she was unaware of the call because it came from an unknown number. Alice Kaushik added that she receives so many calls from unknown numbers. Throwing light on the message thing, Alice explained that it likely got lost in her extensive backlog of unread messages. Once she got to know about Eisha's mom's text, she promptly responded to it.

In her reply, Kaushik conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for the kind and thoughtful words and expressed her gratitude for the support. The actress clearly stated that she had no intention of disregarding her.

In the episode, Eisha’s mother said that she felt bad that Alice didn’t revert to her messages and calls. She told the Bekaboo actress, "I thought the first thing she would do once she was evicted is message me but she didn’t, I thought I would give her the love that she has been away from like a mother, but maybe she didn’t revert back as she thought I would tell her to support you or something."

For those who don't know, Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh shared a close bond since the inception of Bigg Boss 18. The two gelled instantly and often stood for each other during tough times. Gradually, they bonded with Avinash Mishra, and the trio spent most of the time together.

