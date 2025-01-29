Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang party with Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and more as they celebrate Javed Akhtar's birthday

Karan Veer Mehra is basking in the success of Bigg Boss 18. Ever since he was declared the winner, the actor has been making headlines for one reason or another. Besides him, Chum Darang is also enjoying her life to the fullest after coming out of the house. Recently, the duo marked their presence at Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday celebration. Karan shared a few pictures from the bash, which showed them partying with Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other famous artists.

Javed Akhtar turned 80 on January 17. To mark the joyous occasion, Farah Khan hosted an intimate party to celebrate the lyricist's special day at her home. The party turned out to be a star-studded affair, as popular personalities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and other celebrities gathered to pay tribute to the revered lyricist for his unforgettable and extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema.

Karan Veer Mehra took to social media and dropped a series of pictures from the fun and warm evening. The snapshots not only captured his and Chum's camaraderie with the guests but also the joyous spirit of the gathering. Karan and Chum posed alongside Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, and others.

Take a look at the post here:

Sharing the pictures, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote in the caption, “Kuch nahi badla hum dewaane thay dewane hee rahey. Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney he rahey #happy80thbirthday #jawadsahab #legend (Nothing has changed, we were crazy and still remain the same. Even in new cities, we stayed the same old souls)."

While Mehra looked handsome in a beige-colored hoodie, the Badhaai Do actress wore a white shirt and a red-checked skirt.

For the unversed, Karan defeated Vivian Dsena in the Bigg Boss 18 finale and emerged as the winner. Talking about Chum, the actress made it to the top 5 but got evicted at the fifth spot.

