Bigg Boss 18’s Rajat Dalal claims Karan Veer Mehra had ‘software’s support’; makes nasty remark on Eisha Singh, ‘Log ayese ladkiyo se shaadi…’

Bigg Boss 18 second runner-up Rajat Dalal who often makes headlines owing to his controversies is back in the spotlight again for wrong reasons. The social media influencer recently appeared in his friend Elvish Yadav’s podcast and made some explosive remarks on Karan Veer Mehra’s win, Eisha Singh, and the other co-contestants.

Many clips from Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal's conversation from the podcast are doing the rounds on the internet. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked Rajat Dalal, “Vivian had support from biggies like Munawar Faruqui, MC Stan, and other creators, I along with my team, and many others were supporting you. But nobody was supporting Karan Veer Mehra, how did he win?”

To this, Rajat Dalal took a nasty dig and said, “Karan Veer ko software support kar raha tha.”

In the same conversation, there was a segment where Elvish Yadav showed pictures of Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants and Dalal reacted to it.

As he was shown Eisha Singh’s picture, Rajat replied, “Bhai, log ayese ladkiyon se shaadi isliye karte hain, taa ki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan badhiya maaj degi na. (People get married to these girls, so they don’t need to hire a maid. They can wash utensils.)”

Advertisement

He also remarked about Vivian Dsena’s career and said currently, he is currently getting offers from Hollywood. “Driver ka, boy ka… Mujhe bohot log puchh rahe hain, bhai Vivian ji dikh nahi rahe hain…wo thoda Avinash ke zip kholke de…. (Role of driver, boy… A lot of people have been asking me about Vivian, I tell them, let him open Avinash’s zip…),” added Dalal.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra made it to the top 2. After a nail-biting moment, Salman Khan lifted Karan's hand and announced him as the winner of the season.

On the other hand, Rajat was close to Eisha inside the house. They considered each other siblings and even recently, the actress told the media that Rajat is her brother.