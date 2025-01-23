Bigg Boss 18’s Rajat Dalal warns Karan Veer Mehra’s friend Ashita Dhawan, ‘Idhar ka koi buda maan gaya toh…’; Find out what triggered him

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has often found himself in the spotlight due to his controversies. Just days after the popular reality show concluded, the social media influencer has made headlines again for his recent statement in a social media video. The clip has created a buzz online, as Dalal seemingly took a dig at Karan Veer Mehra’s friend, actress Ashita Dhawan. Read on to find out more.

On January 22, Rajat Dalal uploaded a short clip on his official Instagram account. The Bigg Boss 18 finalist starts the video by greeting his fans and says, “Yaar woh pehle cheez hoti thi na ki Rajat ko ungli kardo toh Rajat woh clout ki beekh deta tha. Toh bhai woh cheez ab hum chhod chuke hai.” (You know, there used to be a time when if you pointed a finger at Rajat, he would beg for clout. Well, I’ve left that behind now.)

Check out Rajat Dalal's video here:

He continued, saying, “Behtar is cheez pe rahegi ki aap aapne parivar pe dhyan do. Meri samikaran ki chhod do. Wo aapko abhi nahi dikh raha hoga, samay ke sath dikh jayega kyase hain. Kuch bhi bolna haiin mereko bolo, wo peeche naam hain na Dalal, usko maat involve karo. Dalal khaap bhai bohot badhi hain.” (It’s better to focus on your own family. Leave my equation alone. You might not see it now, but with time, you will. If you have anything to say to me, go ahead, but don’t involve the name Dalal. The Dalal clan is very influential.)

The social media fitness influencer concluded by saying, “Aap sherei paplu taplu hain aapko nahi ppata hisab kitab kya hota hai toh in sab cheezon mein maat padho. Maat chadhao na, zindagi badhiya hain, nikalo. Idhar ka koi budha maan gaya toh aapko dikkat ho sakti hain. Khayal rakho apna.” (You’re just being childish; you don’t even know what accountability is, so stay out of these matters. Don’t get involved, life is good, move on. If any elder here takes offense, it could cause you trouble. Take care of yourself.)

For the unversed, actress Ashita Dhawan, who has been rooting for her friend Karan Veer Mehra in Bigg Boss 18, posted a cryptic note taking a dig at Rajat’s game strategy. On January 23, the Bigg Boss 18 winner shared it on his social media account.

Dhawan addressed the note to ‘trollers, haters, age and body shamers, chhapris sitting on tapris, the faceless, baseless Dalal jhund.’ She shared a lengthy note on how she had to endure criticism and trolling for supporting her friend. “Tum sare samikaran karte reh gaye, Baaki sabhi Karan kehte reh gaye,” (You kept making all the equations, while others kept talking about Karan) she wrote in the middle.

Read Ashita Dhawan’s full note below:

The actress concluded by writing, “Samikaran ho gaye fail, Karan khel gaya khel.” (The equations have failed, Karan has played his game.) Mehra shared this with a love emoji.

