Bigg Boss 18’s Rajat Dalal’s bizarre comment ‘Avinash ka zip kholke…’ for Vivian Dsena raises eyebrows; calls Shilpa Shirodkar ‘neech aadmi’

Bigg Boss 18 is over, but the controversies surrounding the Bigg Boss 18 contestants continue to make headlines. Rajat Dalal, who has been known as a contentious individual is back in the spotlight again for his nasty remarks on fellow Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants. Appearing in Elvish Yadav’s podcast, he has shared many unfiltered statements and one of them targeted Vivian Dsena.

Elvish Yadav uploaded a 1-minute 50-second teaser of the podcast featuring Rajat Dalal. In one of the segments, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner shows pictures of Rajat’s Bigg Boss 18 contestants and he reacts to them.

Seeing Vivian Dsena’s picture, Dalal says, “Dekho, kaam ki baat hain ayesa, bhai ko Hollywood se aa rahe hain bohot offer. Driver ka, boy ka… Mujhe bohot log puchh rahe hain, bhai Vivian ji dikh nahi rahe hain…wo thoda Avinash ke zip kholke de…. (See, about work, the thing is brother is getting offers from Hollywood. Role of driver, boy… A lot of people have been asking me about Vivian, I tell them, let him open Avinash’s zip…).”

During the conversation, Rajat Dalal also takes a dig at Shilpa Shirodkar, with whom he never got along in the show. He says, “Aap industry mein chahe kitne saal ho, mujhe ratti bhar farak nahi padhta. Mein neech aadmi bohot dekhe hain, aapse neech aadmi kabhi nahi dekha (No matter how many years you have been in the industry, it doesn’t matter to me at all. I have seen many lowly people, but I have never seen anyone as low as you.)”

In the same conversation, he claimed that Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra had the support of ‘software’, which made him the winner. He also made a nasty remark about Eisha Singh, whom he called his sister inside the house.

