Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena apologizes to fans in his FIRST social media post after losing trophy to Karan Veer Mehra; 'Am sorry if...'

Karan Veer Mehra won the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, defeating Vivian Dsena, who emerged as the runner-up. While interacting with the media, Vivian expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. In his first post after the show's conclusion, Vivian apologized to his fans for letting them down and thanked them for their constant encouragement. Often referred to as the channel's laadla (favorite), Dsena shared that he gave his best efforts to meet their expectations but couldn't fully succeed.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Vivian Dsena wrote, "My dearest fans, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and giving selfless love and support. I have tried my best to live up to your expectations and am sorry if I have you down in any way."

Take a look at the note here:

He went on to add, "I can feel all your emotions; seeing this outpouring of emotions has made me emotional as well. I am extremely happy and proud to have all of you by my side. I promise that I will work hard and try to live up to your expectations in every way."

Concluding the note, the Madhubala actor expressed, "I am extremely happy and proud to have all of you by my side. I promise that I will work hard and try to live up to your expectations in every way. You all are my family and my biggest strength. Whatever I have achieved in my life is only because of you. I am a big fan of my fans. A big salute to all of you. Your Ladla, Vivian Dsena."

Advertisement

After staying inside the Bigg Boss 18 house for more than three months, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang became the finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The Bekaboo actress was the first finalist to get evicted, followed by Chum, Avinash, and Rajat.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan calls out makers after Karan Veer Mehra wins Salman Khan's show; 'He pinned down...'