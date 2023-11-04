Bigg Boss 4 fame Ali Merchant marries Andleeb Zaidi; Rashami Desai, Archana Gautam and more congratulate

Ali Merchant has now tied the wedding knot with his girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi. Yes, the actor has entered a new phase of his life and also updated his social media family about this special news. For those who don't know, it was recently when Ali Merchant proposed to his ladylove in a dreamy set-up and shared this video on social media. Now, the couple is finally hitched and their gorgeous wedding pictures are just unmissable!

Ali Merchant gets hitched to girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi:

On November 3, Ali Merchant took to his social media handle and dropped several beautiful pictures of his wedding. In these snaps, Ali is seen wearing a regal golden sherwani and turban and has chosen white pearl jewelry. On the other hand, Andleeb Zaidi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished golden sharara and has sported amazing ornaments. The newly married duo look regal as they pose together here.

Take a look at Ali Merchant's post here-

Sharing these beautiful snaps, the Bigg Boss 4 fame wrote, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli .I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you #alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli."

Celebs congratulate Ali and Andleeb:

As soon as these snaps were uploaded, fans and friends were quick enough to shower love on the newlyweds and flooded Ali's comments with their wishes. Celebs like Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Amit Khanna, Neha Swami, Archana Gautam, Ken Ferns, Mansi Srivastava, Krissann Barretto, Shardul Pandit and many others congratulated the newlyweds.

More about Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's wedding:

Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi got married in Lucknow on November 2. Ali and Andleeb's wedding festivities began on October 2 and Andleeb's haldi ceremony was held on November 1. While talking to Bombay Times, Ali had informed the publication that he would host a reception in Mumbai post-Diwali.

ALSO READ: Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant is set to wed girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi; DEETS inside