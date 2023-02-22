Bigg Boss 4 fame Shweta Tripathi and Samir Soni reunite after 12 years for a project; Fans react

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She proved her mettle in acting with the popular show Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is also quite popular on social media and her fans wait for her photos and videos to come out in the public domain. Currently, the actress is playing her stint in the daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita. Recently, Bigg Boss 4 fame Samir Soni shared a video with the actress and here’s how the fans reacted.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Samir Soni shared a video with his Bigg Boss 4 co-contestant Shweta Tiwari as they collaborated for an unknown project after 12 years. Sharing the video, Samir wrote ‘Finally after 12 years since #biggboss 4 @shweta.tiwari and I together. Thank you @ebnezer_paul for this sweet sweet reel.’ For the unversed, Shweta and Samir have been good friends and have stood by each other be it in the Bigg Boss house or in real life. As soon as he shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A user wrote ‘I still remember that fight from BB 4 where you came in support of Shweta’, while another one commented ‘My Favourites in BB 4 and my favourites now.’

About Samir and Shweta

On the professional front, Shweta rose to fame with her character Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' and she has since appeared in a variety of daily soaps, films, and online series. She was also a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 4' where she emerged as the winner and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. 'Hum, Tum, and Them' was her digital debut on OTT.

Samir, on the other hand has been quite active with OTT and has given some stellar performances in various OTT Shows. The actor has been juggling projects between OTT and films currently.