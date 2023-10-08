Bigg Boss 4’s Ali Merchant makes relationship with model Andleeb Zaidi Instagram official; Watch cute video

Popular actor, music producer, and DJ, Ali Merchant has found love for the third time. He was all over the news in 2010 for his stint inside the Bigg Boss 4 house. he got married to contestant Sara Khan inside the Bigg Boss house. However, the marriage didn't last very long. Only after two months of coming out of the house, the two went separate ways. Later, Ali got married to Anam Merchant in an intimate ceremony. Not many knew about the marriage, but again, it hit a rough patch, and after 5 years, they got divorced.

Ali Merchant confirms relationship with Andleeb Zaidi

The actor has found love again. Today, Ali Merchant took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video with his current girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi. From Ali and Andleeb having fun in the sea to kissing each other and Ali surprising his beloved with roses, the video is a compilation of multiple clips from their times together. It is uploaded with the trending background song, AP Dhillon's With U. One clip also shows how Ali made Andleeb feel special in one of his concerts. A background with colourful lights can be seen on display on the stage which shows, "Andleeb Zaidi, I Love You, Thank you for coming in my life. My Dream Girl - Ali Merchant"

Watch Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's cute video here:

About Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi

ETimes reported Andleeb Zaidi is a Hyderabad-based model and the two lovebirds met for the first time at a fashion show in Hyderabad. Before that, they connected on social media. They have been together for a year now and Ali feels that what they have is substantial. However, marriage is not on the cards. Talking about his relationship with the model, Ali shared, “When I met Andleeb, I was not looking for a relationship, but as they say, ‘Love finds a way’. She has an interesting perspective towards life, and her kindness and compassion for rescuing animals inspires me a lot. She is a strong woman and I couldn’t help but fall in love with her.”

