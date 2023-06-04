Bigg Boss 5's Sidharth Bhardwaj says he walked out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain: Kadh jitni choti, ego utna bada

Sidharth Bhardwaj is in the headlines after his latest interview. While talking to a portal, the actor revealed why he decided to move to the USA for building his career and also shared how he was stereotyped in India for his angry young man image that was seen in the reality shows. In an interview with ETimes TV, Sidharth opens up about his experience on the set of Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri and featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. He candidly reveals his decision to walk out of the film, citing a lack of relevant work opportunities in India.

Sidharth Bhardwaj reveals walking out from Ek Villain:

Sidharth Bhardwaj shared that after being stereotyped for his angry young man persona from a reality show, Sidharth did secure a role in the 2014 movie, however, what happened thereafter is worth reading. The Bigg Boss 5 fame said, "In India, there are a few directors 'jinke kadh jitni chhoti hai, ego utna bada hai.' They take it as, 'Oh humko mana kar diya'. I walked out of Mohit Suri's set. He was giving me a f*ck all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it's a different script."

During the conversation, Sidharth further elaborated on his involvement in Ek Villain, highlighting a particular scene where he was expected to slap himself with shoes and urinate on himself, while Siddharth Malhotra's character was to set him on fire. He expressed his disappointment, mentioning that this particular scene was his only appearance in the entire film. Sidharth Bhardwaj shared that he attempted to discuss his concerns with Mohit Suri, as he was striving to establish himself in the industry.

The winner of Splitsvilla 2 expressed that it became overwhelming for him. As he was fair-skinned, he was consistently typecast as either foolish or a negative character. He struggled to fit into mainstream roles and was unable to secure meaningful opportunities. He also felt that individuals without industry connections were often treated poorly. He said, "Salman Bhai (Salman Khan) knows me and he loves me. He is happy for me."

Mohit Suri reacts to Sidharth Bhardwaj's statement:

In response to the incident, the portal contacted director Mohit Suri, seeking his perspective on the matter. Dismissing the claims, the filmmaker stated, "No, that is not true." Further, he continued, "Sidharth (Bhardwaj) didn't want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot. It was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the evening of the shoot when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn't even have time to get another actor."

Mohit Suri added how Sidharth Bhardwaj didn't want to play the part, and his words were, 'It is not good for my image to get beaten up or get a punch from Sidharth Malhotra'. He also revealed how Sidharth Bhardwaj came to explain to him why he couldn't do the scene but the filmmaker refused to listen because it was an unprofessional thing to do on the day of the shoot. "I didn't know about his show but when Sidharth Bharadwaj auditioned, he was brilliant. I cast him for the audition. He didn't want to beg for his life in that scene and I felt we should part ways nicely. I have nothing against him," concluded Mohit.

