Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan cannot wait to see her baby; Says, ‘I’m happy, excited, scared’

Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan quit her career in the showbiz industry when she was at the peak of her career. She has featured in several popular television shows and reality shows before quitting her career. It was on October 8, 2020, when Sana announced her decision of bidding adieu to the showbiz world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator". However, she maintains an active social media presence. In April this year, the actress announced her pregnancy with her husband, Mufti Anas.

Sana Khan expresses her excitement in third trimester of pregnancy

The former actress was spotted at an event recently. While interacting with the media, the actress shared how excited she is to welcome her first child into this world. Sana Khan's pregnancy glow on her face is unmissable as the actress is currently in the third trimester of pregnancy. Talking to Viral Bhayani, Sana said, "Ek nayi jaan ki zimmedari hai, aur jo aulaad hoti hai, wo Allah ke taraf see amanat hoti hai, usko dhyan rakhna padhta hai. Toh mein kaushis karungi ki har wo cheez karu jo baby k liye healthy ho." She also shared how she is experiencing mixed feelings and said, "I'm in my last few weeks, so obviously, I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm scared. Ye saare emotions hai jo shayad hote hai saare new mom k, toh bas I can't wait to see my baby, to be very honest, but Inshallah, let's see how it goes."

Watch Sana Khan's video here:

On being asked if she has thought of a name for the baby, Sana Khan could not hold back her excitement. She shared, "Wo toh baad mein bataungi, of course. Naam toh socha hi hai. Ladka ke liye bhi socha hai, ladki ke liye bhi socha hai." Reacting to the video, Sana's fans commented how she is glowing with happiness.

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal BREAKS silence on why she broke up with Varun Sood; Reveals she made him meet fiancé Apurva