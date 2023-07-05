Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas blessed with a baby BOY

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are on cloud nine as they have finally welcomed their first child, a baby boy, today, July 5. For the uninformed, the duo tied the knot on 21 November 2020 in Surat. Sana and Mufti Anas had announced their pregnancy with a social media post on March 17 and have now embraced parenthood. A few minutes ago, Sana Khan took to her social media handle and announced this news to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas blessed with a baby BOY:

Announcing this special news, San Khan and her husband Mufti Anas shared an animated video which read, "Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim Assalamu Alaikum Allah Tala ne mukaddar mailikha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarrat ke saath deta hai. Toh allah tala ne hame BETA diya Proud Parents, Anas Saiyad Saiyad Sana Khan 5th July 2023."

Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 6 fame wrote, "O Allah, make his daughter a good plant And make him of the righteous And make it a keeper of the Book of Allah And make him the apple of our eye May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. It is Allah's trust, it is the best. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours #sanakhan #anassaiyad #alhamdullilah #proudparents." As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and followers flooded the comment section of this post and congratulated the new parents.

About Sana Khan's life:

For the unversed, Sana Khan is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows, did daily soaps and also starred in several films. However, it was on 8th October 2020 that Sana announced her decision of quitting the industry for serving humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator".

Speaking about her professional life, Sana Khan has been a part of several shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, and others. She also did several hit films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and more.

