Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan announces the name of her second child; find out
Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan, who welcomed her second child in January this year, has now revealed the name of the baby.
Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan, who welcomed her second child with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad earlier this month, has revealed the name of her newborn son. The couple, blessed with their second baby on January 5, 2025, had earlier shared the joyous news of his arrival through a heartwarming video.
On January 25, Sana Khan took to Instagram to share another video, announcing her son’s name as Saiyad Hasan Jamil. The video was accompanied by a beautiful message filled with gratitude and prayers. In her post, Sana expressed her hopes and wishes for her child, asking for divine guidance to raise him with kindness and justice.
In her caption, she wrote, “Ay Allah. Tamam taarifein aap hi ke liye hain, aapke fazal wa karam par. Ay Allah, hamein apne beton ki aisi tarbiyat karne ki tofiq ata farma jesi aap chahte hain. Aur hamein unke sath reham karne aur insaf karne ki hidayat de, aur unhe apne nek bandon mese bana. Aameen.”
Check out Sana Khan's post below:
Sana’s heartfelt post also included a sweet note for her followers, requesting their prayers for her son. She wrote, “Dear loved one, with hearts full of gratitude, we humbly request your prayers for our baby boy. May Allah bless him with a life of health, happiness, and barakah.”
Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with blessings and prayers for the little one and his family. One user wrote, “Mashallah mubarak ho. Allah aap ki family ko har buri nazar se bachaye.” Another commented, “Masha Allah. Allah Hasan Jamil ko nek hidayat aur achi sahet de AMEEN.”
In November 2024, Sana revealed her pregnancy, sharing her excitement about becoming a mother for the second time. The former actress welcomed her first child, a son named Tariq Jamil, in July 2023, and recently shared his adorable face with her fans when he turned one.
Sana Khan, who gained fame through her stint on Bigg Boss 6, left the limelight after her marriage in 2020. Since then, she has focused on her family and embraced a life centered around faith and peace. Her social media posts often highlight her journey of motherhood and the joy of family life, which she describes as blessings from Allah.
