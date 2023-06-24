Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan cries as she's unable to bend due to heavy pregnancy; WATCH

Former actress Sana Khan is counting the days to welcome her little one. For the unversed, in March this year, the actress announced her pregnancy with her husband, Mufti Anas. She took to social media to announce the exciting news and the Bigg Boss 6 contestant is due in July. Sana quit her career in the showbiz industry when she was at the peak of her career. She has featured in several popular television shows and reality shows before quitting her career. It was on October 8, 2020, when Sana announced her decision of bidding adieu to the showbiz world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator".

Sana Khan gets emotional

Yesterday, the mom-to-be took to her social media to upload a video where her mother is seen tying her shoelaces. She mentioned that she is unable to bend forward and wanted to go for a walk, so her mom tied the shoelaces for her. The former actress was so moved by this gesture that she took to social media to write a note for her mom expressing her gratitude. The actress wrote, "My mom tying my shoe lace so I can go for walk. There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them Ps: Can’t even bend down to tie my laces. I was crying then n even now while I m writing this watching this video. Can’t wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly truly hope to be at least half as her."

Take a look at the video here:

About Sana Khan

Sana Khan has been part of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industry and also worked as a model in commercials and television shows. She appeared in films like Jai Ho along with Salman Khan and Tabu and Wajah Tum Ho with Gurmeet Choudhary and Sharman Joshi. In 2020, she left the entertainment industry due to religious reasons.

