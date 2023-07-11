Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan gives her two cents on losing post-partum weight

Sana Khan gave birth to a healthy baby boy on July 5; however, the former actress had an interesting take on post-pregnancy weight loss.

Sana and Anas welcomed their first child on July 5.

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad were recently blessed with a baby boy. They named their tiny munchkin Saiyad Tariq Jamil. The couple wanted a unique and meaningful name for their child, which reflects tranquillity, warmth, and honesty. She said that the word 'Jamil' means beauty, and 'Tariq' means truth. Sana took to Instagram to share news of her delivery with an adorable video captioned, "May Allah make the best version of ourselves for our baby." Sana also thanked her fans for their support and to keep the baby in their prayers.

Sana Khan's opinion on weight loss after pregnancy:

However, the actress spoke up about how it was not easy for her to deal with questions regarding weight loss after pregnancy. She expressed how she would get paranoid whenever someone spoke to her about post-pregnancy weight loss. Sana commented that, like her, everyone wants to lose weight; however, no one should ever compromise their physical and mental health for weight loss. She expressed how every mother should prioritize their health first, and should continue to eat what is required for her child's growth. Sana feels that embracing motherhood is one of the most beautiful moments in a woman's life, and one should enjoy that phase properly without any worries since weight loss can happen anytime.

About Sana and Anas:

Sana Khan is a former actress known for her appearance on the reality shows Bigg Boss season 6, where she was a finalist, and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. After years, she decided to quit the industry to serve humanity, and on November 21, 2020, she tied the knot with an Islamic scholar, Mufti Anas Sayed, in Surat.

