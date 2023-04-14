Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan-Mufti Anas to welcome their first child in July, former says 'I had ups and downs'

Sana Khan is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows, did daily soaps, and also starred in several films. She was at the peak of her career when she decided to quit the industry. It was on 8th October 2020 when Sana announced her decision of bidding adieu to the showbiz world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the "Creator". The actress who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband, Mufti Anas, will soon welcome her first child into this world.

Sana Khan talks about embracing motherhood:

Parents-to-be Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas are all set to welcome their first child in July 2023. Talking to Etimes TV, Sana shared that she is happy as she found the peace she was looking for. The Bigg Boss 6 fame said that she was wishing in haram that she wants to make her child aalim. Speaking more about it, Sana revealed that she is expecting her first child, due in July 2023, and she is very happy about it. Sana also mentioned that emotionally she have had many ups and downs, but she is eagerly waiting to hold her little one in her arms.

Sana Khan shares how her life was during 2019:

In the same interview, Sana Khan also spoke about her own skincare and clothing brand. She shared how 2019 was very rough for her especially emotionally. Sana revealed that in the month of Ramadan during the last days, she used to see burning blazing graves and see herself inside them. Sana added, "I used to see myself screaming for help. I used to stay awake all night. As a Muslim, you would know what this dream was. (Katar jumma). It happened for a week, and then I was scared. That is when things started taking a U-turn in my life. I wanted to bring those changes to me, but I couldn't talk about it. People used to see the happy Sana, but internally I was broken."

Sana Khan on rejecting Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Sana also shared that she was offered one of the seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was shot in Mumbai. She revealed that her husband, Mufti Anas, was okay with her doing the stunt-based reality show, but she did not want to do the show. Sana shared that she knew that if she would do Khatron Ke Khiladi then she would change. The actress also shared that a lot of money was involved, and she was getting what she quoted but she didn't want to delay the Hidayat anymore. Sana revealed that she knew in the show she would have to remove her hijab, and she did not want to do that. Instead of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sana chose Hidayat as she thought it was the right time.

On the personal front, Sana Khan tied the knot with her husband Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat.

