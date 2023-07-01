Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan struggles to sleep in third trimester; Opens up about health issues

Sana Khan, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 6 and her impressive acting career, is currently experiencing the joys and challenges of pregnancy as she enters her third trimester. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in March this year with her husband Mufti Anas, has been sharing updates about her journey on social media, providing glimpses into her life as she prepares to welcome her little one in July. Recently, she opened up about the health challenges she is facing.

Sana Khan opens up on health challenges

The former actress has been actively sharing updates and moments from her pregnancy, giving her fans a glimpse into her joyous and transformative experience. Taking to her Instagram stories on June 30, Sana Khan shared a series of videos where she candidly opened up about her pregnancy journey and the challenges she is facing. One particular issue she addressed was the struggle to sleep at night, revealing that it has become a recurring problem for her. The soon-to-be mommy expressed her frustration, mentioning that she has been feeling unusually lazy as a result. "Well, toh abhi meri raato ki need udi hui hai. Sone nahi hua hai, soti hu to thode time me uth jati hu, I don't know a lot of people have this problem. And fhir ab mujhe subha me nind ayegi, koshis to karti hu mein sou but ya I have become very very lazy. Aisa lag raha hai bs abhi aese let jau," said the former actress.

Sana Khan's excitement in third trimester

As Sana Khan approaches the final months of her pregnancy, her fans eagerly await the arrival of her little one and continue to shower her with love and well-wishes. A few days back, in a candid chat with the media, the Bigg Boss 6 contestant shared that she is 'happy, excited, and scared' to welcome her little one to this world. She added, "I'm in my last few weeks, so obviously, I'm happy, I'm excited, I'm scared. Ye saare emotions hai jo shayad hote hai saare new mom k, toh bas I can't wait to see my baby, to be very honest, but Inshallah, let's see how it goes."

For the unversed, it was on October 8, 2020, when Sana announced her decision of bidding adieu to the showbiz world as she wanted to serve humanity and surrendered herself completely to the 'Creator'. She has featured in several popular television shows and reality shows before quitting her career.

