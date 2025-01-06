Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan welcomes second child with husband Mufti Anas Sayed; Is it a boy or girl? Find out
On January 6, former actress Sana Khan who is married to Mufti Anas Sayed welcomed second child. Read on to know the gender of the baby.
Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan has embraced motherhood once again. On January 6, she took to her Instagram to share the joyous news of welcoming her second child. Fans of the actress and friends showered love on her and her newborn in the comment section.
On January 6, Sana Khan has welcomed a baby boy. In a heartfelt clip, she announced, "It’s a boy," and expressed gratitude for the blessings in her life. Sana captioned the post with beautiful words in Urdu, reflecting her faith and happiness. She wrote, "Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai. Happy Parents."
Check out Sana Khan's pregnancy announcement post below:
In November 2024, Sana revealed her pregnancy, sharing her excitement about becoming a mother for the second time. The former actress welcomed her first child, a son named Tariq Jamil, in July 2023, and recently shared his adorable face with her fans when he turned one.
She also posted a pregnancy vlog where she shared about her pregnancy journey in detail and her visit to the hospital.
Sana Khan, who gained fame through her stint on Bigg Boss 6, left the limelight after her marriage in 2020. Since then, she has focused on her family and embraced a life centered around faith and peace. Her social media posts often highlight her journey of motherhood and the joy of family life, which she describes as blessings from Allah.
Fans and followers have poured in their congratulations and good wishes for the happy parents. One user wrote, "Mabrook! Ma sha Allah. May Allah bless you and your family!" Another commented, "Congratulations! Tariq is now a big brother."
