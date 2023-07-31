Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan's heartwarming video will tug at your heartstrings

Former Bollywood and television actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad are enjoying the best phase of their lives with the welcoming of their first child Sayid Tariq Jamil on July 12. Post her delivery the Bigg Boss 6 fame got a warm welcome in her house. She had revealed that she and her husband always wanted a meaningful name for their child which reflects peace, warmth and honesty. They ended up choosing the name Tariq Jamil as Jamil means beauty and Tariq means truth. The former actress took to her Instagram to share a cute video with the caption, “May Allah make the best version of ourselves for our baby.”

Despite quitting her successful acting career, Sana Khan always likes to stay in touch with her loyal fans and keeps thanking them for their selfless love and support in her journey. She connects with her fans through her social media account and loves to give updates about what is happening in her life. Recently, the 34-year-old actress shared a heartwarming video of her child in her Instagram story which melted her fans and followers' hearts.

Sana Khan shares a video of her child Tariq Jamil

Sana Khan is on cloud nine after the birth of her child Tariq Jamil. Earlier, the actress has also spoken about weight loss after pregnancy. The Bigg Boss season 6 fame opened up saying it was not easy for her to deal with questions related to weight loss after pregnancy. She further expressed,” I would get paranoid when someone used to ask me questions related to post-pregnancy weight loss, even though I want to lose weight and look fit like everyone else but no one should ever compromise with their physical and mental health just for the sake of weight loss. Every mother should always prioritise their health first and should continue to eat and drink whatever is required for the child’s better health, embracing motherhood is one of the most beautiful moments in a mother’s life and every mother deserves to enjoy this phase of their life properly without any stress or pain as weight loss can happen anytime.”

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a tiny glimpse of their little munchkin. In the video, the baby can be seen in a colorful printed romper and she wrote the caption, “ Tiny hero, Hamare Hazrat Ji,” tagging her husband Anas Saiyad.

Take a look at the post she shared

About Sana and Anas

Former actress Sana Khan was known for her appearance on the reality shows Bigg Boss season 6, where she was a finalist, and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. After years, she decided to quit the industry to serve humanity, and on November 21, 2020, she tied the knot with an Islamic scholar, Mufti Anas Sayed, in Surat.

