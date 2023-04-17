Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan reacts to her video of looking tired and breathless at Baba Siddique Iftar party

Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan is expecting her first child with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. The actress quit her career in the showbiz industry when she was at the peak of her career. She has featured in several popular television shows and reality shows before quitting her career. Recently, the actress was spotted at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party. Almost all popular TV and Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the celebrated party. Sana was seen with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Video shows Sana Khan getting breathless

A video from the iftar party is doing the rounds on the internet that shows Sana and her husband walking past the paparazzi holding hands. They seem to be in a hurry and the actress was also heard saying. “Main itna nahi chal payungi.” Several fans reacted to the video as Sana looked ’breathless’ and ‘tired.’

Fans reacted to the video and commented, “Why is he dragging her like that… she’s pregnant. Nonsense behavior!” Another wrote, “Let her breathe man.” Almost all the comments are about how Sana’s husband is dragging her. However, Sana reacted to the video and cleared up all confusion. In the comment section, she explained why Sana looked breathless and in a hurry.

Sana’s comment reads, “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

