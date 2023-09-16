Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan shares her ordeal over missing luggage at London airport

Sana Khan is a popular face and name in the television and showbiz industry. The former actress has been away from the screens and the industry, but not away from her fans. She is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 6. On the personal front, Sana Khan welcomed her first child with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad this year. The two are making the most of this new phase and spending quality time with their little one. Now, the former actress recently jetted off to London to attend an event with her family. But, she had a bumpy start to the trip as her luggage went missing.

Sana Khan's luggage went missing at London airport

On September 14, the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant and her husband reached London. She hasn't received her luggage yet, even after two days. Yesterday, Sana Khan took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a story narrating her ordeal. She shared, “Kal London pohonche hai and it was already 2 hours late. (We reached London yesterday) It got delayed. Raat ki flight thi, jo 2 baje ki thi, it took off close to 4:30. Phir hum aaye and we didn’t get our luggage. Jab poora line chala gaya, (The flight took off at 4:30 instead of 2. When we reached, we didn't get our luggage) toh of course we went to the baggage counter. We asked, ‘bags kyun nahi aaye?’ Lost jo counter the, they said ground floor pe jao, nothing happened, then they said second-floor pe jao, phir we got to know bags nahi chadhe flight pe because it was a connecting flight, and wo 2-3 din mein aayenge yaha pe. Aaj 2-3 din mein hamara London ka trip is wasted. (The lost counter made us travel to ground floor, then 2nd floor, but nothing happened. Finally, we got to know our luggage will take 2-3 days to arrive as they never got on the flight. It was a connecting flight)."

Check out the screenshot of the story Sana Khan posted:

She further added, "We have no clothes to wear, and obviously when you are with an infant, unke din ke 5 toh kapde hote hai, 10 diaper hote hai, which we do not have right now. We have to purchase, which is a headache. Then we had to head to Leeds because we came for a walima here, but we had to stay in London. (Infants need 5 clothes a day, and 10 diapers).” She tagged the airlines and wrote, “Plz look into this.” She further shared that she hadn't changed her clothes in two days and was still waiting for the airport authorities to hand over their luggage.

She also posted a series of tweets sharing every update from the first day to this minute. In her recent tweet, she tagged the airport authorities and asked to release her luggage.

Check out Sana Khan's latest tweet here:

