Bigg Boss 7 contestant Apurva Agnihotri claims Bigg Boss 16 winner was changed at the last minute

The power couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The duo was recently in the news when they embraced parenthood after 18 years of marriage on December 3, 2022. Apurva and Shilpa participated in several reality shows together including th Bigg Boss 7. The pair started a YouTube channel where they share unfiltered versions of themselves with their fans. Recently, in a vlog titled, ‘Our Journey In Big Boss 7’ Apurva and Shilpa made some shocking claims about Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 16 winner changed

In one of their recent vlogs, Shilpa revealed that their journey was not at all a happy one and she was super excited to have been eliminated. Talking about whether the show is scripted, Shilpa said that it is not scripted. However, Apurva disagreed with this. Also, while talking about this, the actor mentioned that in the recent season, the audience saw how the channel face (referring to Priyanka) was eliminated and MC Stan was announced the winner. “Ye toh channel wale ko bhi pata hai bhai log predict kar leta hai. Isiliye unlog ko na lagey ki ye channel face hai, isko winner bana diya hai.”

Shilpa agrees with Apurva, who further adds, “It is scripted to a certain extent.” He goes on to add that even cricket matches are scripted these days. Then Shilpa gave the example of season 7 of the show in which the couple participated. She shared that after she was eliminated, many people would tell her that they expected her to win. However, she added that season 7’s winner Gauhar Khan was deserving of the title. Apurva quickly added that he would have been happier if Kushal Tandon, who is like family to him had won the season.

Work front

On the professional front, Shilpa Saklani is best known for featuring in two of the most popular shows of all time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes. He appeared in TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. Both of them have also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7 together.

