Gauahar Khan is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Apart from impressing fans with her amazing hosting skills, the actress maintains an active social media presence. She keeps treating her admirers with a candid sneak peek into her life.

Currently, the actress is having a fun time in Tanzania with her husband, Zaid Darbar. Providing glimpses of their vacation, Gauahar shared a few posts on Instagram.

Taking her followers on a virtual tour of the lush greenery she witnessed, the Bigg Boss 7 winner also shared a video that showed her feeding zebras and giraffes.

Gauahar Khan is surrounded by a group of giraffes

Dropping pictures from her international vacation, Gauahar Khan shared a string of photos that showed her enjoying breakfast in the wild amidst the beautiful backdrop of giraffes. She and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are seen sitting at the outdoor breakfast table and enjoying the serenity of Tanzania's wildlife.

Dropping the pictures, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host wrote, "Breakfast: Tanzania style. The people of Tanzania are beautiful and warm! We are just so blessed. Alhamdulillah. Setting trends."

Have a look at the photos here:

Not only this, but the actress also posted pictures with a lion. In the photos, we have Gauahar radiating delight as she sits near a lion and poses fearlessly. The caption of her post read, "The king !"

Fans' reactions

Reacting to the interesting and unusual breakfast photos from Gauahar's Tanzania trip, one of the netizens commented, "It's looks AI for a moment but must be amazing experience." Another user wrote, "I think Zehaan was scared of those giraffes @gauaharkhan missing you zehaaannn." Further, a user expressed, "The most beautiful pic on Instagram today enjoy!"

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged in November 2020. The couple tied the knot on December 25 of the same year. They welcomed their son on May 10, 2023, and named him Zehaan.

On the professional front, she was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

