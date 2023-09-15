Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan gives empowering advice

Gauahar Khan is a cherished celebrity in the entertainment industry with a long-standing career. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Zaid Darbar in May this year, bringing immense joy to their lives. Today, Gauahar Khan shared a piece of advice with her fans, a valuable elixir of wisdom that can positively impact anyone's life. Her words resonate with her enduring presence in the world, making her advice all the more meaningful to her followers.

Gauahar Khan's life lesson, shares empowering advice:

Gauahar Khan, a charismatic and elegant actress, maintains an open and transparent connection with her fans. Whether it's her personal life or her professional journey, she consistently shares various aspects of her life through her social media platforms. Today, on September 15th, Gauahar Khan extended a word of advice and an invaluable life lesson to her fans that can undoubtedly provide them with guidance when necessary. Through a post on her Instagram story, she wisely stated, "Don't be upset with people and situations in your life, because both are powerless without your reaction!"

This insightful message serves as a reminder of the power of one's own reactions and responses in shaping their life's experiences.

Gauahar Khan’s personal life

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story blossomed and took a step ahead in December 2020, when they tied the unbreakable knot during their Nikkha. After nearly two years of wedded bliss, the couple pleasantly surprised their fans by announcing their pregnancy in December 2022. They shared an endearing animated video to convey the exciting news of their impending parenthood. Fans were overjoyed and flooded the couple with love and heartfelt blessings.

Throughout her pregnancy, Gauahar Khan kept her fans updated about her journey, sharing insights into her health and routines. On May 10, the couple's joy reached its pinnacle as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Gauahar shared the wonderful news with a heartfelt picture on her Instagram, celebrating this beautiful and transformative journey into parenthood.

Gauahar Khan's professional life

In her professional career, Gauahar Khan has made a significant mark. She has been a prominent contestant in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, where she emerged as the winner, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Her success on these reality shows cemented her popularity.

Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to transition seamlessly between the world of reality television and the silver screen. Gauahar Khan has appeared in several films, including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, Ishaqzaade, and more.