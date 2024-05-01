Gauahar Khan is enjoying her personal as well as professional life to the fullest. A few months back, she wrapped up the shoot of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as the host and had a blissful Ramadan celebration. The actress now took to social media to share her disbelief in the similarities between her and her son Zehan's facial features.

Gauahar Khan compares her facial features to her son Zehaan's

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared her childhood photograph and expressed her shock at the similarities between her as a child and her son Zehaan. She wrote, "What a blessing to find ur childhood pic , n u are shocked with how similar it is to what your son looks like now , Alhamdulillah! Allahumma baarik lahu ! #zehaankiummi this was me in my 3rd standard. This pic , with zaid’s eyebrow and lashes , is Zehaan ! Hahaha"

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's post about similarities with son Zehaan:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal son Zehaan's face

The Ishaqzaade actress and Zaid Darbar have been hands-on parents and made sure that no glimpses of their son's face were revealed until they decided to do so. After ten months of welcoming their son, recently, in April, the couple revealed his face from their sacred journey of Umrah, in the month of Ramadan. The post was immediately flooded with positive comments from friends, family and fans.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's journey

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on 25th December 2020. The couple announced the good news about their pregnancy in 2022 and welcomed a baby boy in 2023. They were blessed with a baby boy on May 10, 2023. The couple named their son Zehaan (Rich and Progressing).

