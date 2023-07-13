Bigg Boss 7's Ajaz Khan on being locked in jail for 26 months: I would eat dal with rats and insects

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan is in the headlines since the time he got bail in a drug case. For the uninformed, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Khan's home in 2021, where they retrieved drugs. He was then detained at the airport after arriving from Jaipur. Back then, the NCB official had said, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang." However, after being locked in the Arthur Road jail for more than two years, Ajaz got bail on May 19, 2023.

Ajaz talks about his experience while he was locked in jail:

Recently, Ajaz Khan held a press meeting to share his experience of surviving in jail for 26 months. He said, "The two years were very difficult for me. I told the truth and due to this, my own people separated themselves from me. 26 months I stayed without my family, my father was extremely unwell. I thank God that he kept me alive for my family and fought with those circumstances. There were just three toilets for 400 inmates and those toilets would always be filled."

Talking about the food conditions, the actor added, "I used to eat those dry rotis and stone-like rice. Today if someone would give me the bare minimum then I would eat it with the same joy. It took me a month to accept the normal life. I couldn't understand how to eat good food or bathe in a clean bathroom. In the jail, I would eat the dal with rats and insects, and those dry rotis so I was trying to accept this life again. I had to sleep on the floor with those insects and just one blanket."

Ajaz talks about supporting Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra:

The actor added, "Shah Rukh bhai's son also meddled in a matter and now he is out. I supported my fraternity friends inside the jail and helped them with food and basic needs. Be it Aryan Khan, Armaan Kohli or Raj Kundra. It is the world's most crowded jail. People are pushed to sleep on each other. In a capacity of 800 inmates, there are more than 3000 inmates stuffed in the jails there."

About Ajaz Khan's professional life:

Ajaz Khan is best known for his roles in several TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Matti Ki Banno, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, and others. He rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 7. He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

ALSO READ: Report: Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan gets bail in drug case after 2 years