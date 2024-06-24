Bigg Boss 7's Gauahar Khan calls son Zehaan 'born performer' as she poses with him for adorable PICS

Gauahar Khan is enjoying her motherhood phase to the fullest. The Ishaqzaade actress never leaves a chance to share beautiful pictures with her son Zehaan, and this time, her photos with the little munchkin screamed nothing but cuteness. She shared a few adorable clicks with her son along with a sweet caption, leaving her fans and friends in the industry in awe.

Gauahar Khan's cute reaction to son's adorable pose in pictures

Gauahar Khan took to social media and shared a series of pictures with her son Zehaan, in which the kid can be seen in his elements. As Khan held Zehaan in her arms, looking stunning in a pretty white frock dress, Zehaan gave a cute pose, leaving Khan mesmerized. In other pictures, Khan can be seen adoring her little munchkin as he adheres to beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Gauahar wrote, "Born Performer! #action."

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's adorable pictures with Zehaan here:

Gauahar and Zehaan's pictures seem to be clicked professionally, and this is probably the first time that the mother-son duo has collaborated for a photoshoot.

Fans and friends react to Gauahar and Zehaan's pictures

Gauahar Khan's friends Nisha Rawal and Neha Kakkar reacted to the adorable clicks by commenting with heart emojis on the pictures. Fans also felt that the clicks were nothing less than super adorable. Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar wrote, "My Star" on the post, while a fan wrote, "Cutess and the mommy too." Another fan wrote, "Wow, it's such a cute family, Gauahar Mam."

More about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's relationship

After a lot of speculations regarding their affair, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made their relationship official and got married in December 2020. Within two years of their marriage, they announced their pregnancy in December 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 10, 2023.

After delivery and post-partum break, Khan bounced back with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a host.

